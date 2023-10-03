Qatar Airways showcases Expo livery

DOHA, Qatar, 4 October 2023: Qatar Airways welcomes the new Expo 2023 Doha livery to its fleet and commemorates its role as the Official Strategic Partner for the landmark event.

The unveiling represents a celebration of Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport’s (HIA) readiness to host a global gathering focused on environmental awareness, strengthening their positions as strategic partners in the journey towards a sustainable future.

Attending the launch were Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar Al Baker; President of Ashghal, HE Dr Engr Saad Ahmed Al Mohannadi; Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, Engr Badr Mohammed Al Meer; and Secretary-General of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, Engr Mohamed Ali al-Khouri.

The aircraft, an A330-300 adorned with the Expo 2023 Doha livery, was unveiled by Qatar Airways Group chief executive His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, at Hamad International Airport.

He told the audience: “We welcome all countries to Expo 2023 Doha, which represents a continuation of our inspiring journey filled with innovation, collaboration, and pioneering solutions. The arrival of the Expo 2023 Doha aircraft at Hamad International Airport symbolises our commitment to fostering a sustainable and innovative future as enshrined in Qatar’s national vision.”

Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, Engr. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, stated: “Qatar Airways has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through its various global initiatives. As a testament to this commitment, we are honoured to take part of the unveiling of our Expo 2023 Doha livery. This milestone not only represents a celebration of our joint efforts but also serves as a powerful symbol of our ongoing environmental stewardship in the region.”

As part of its substantial contribution to Expo 2023, Qatar Airways will feature the “Qatar Airways Garden,” an impressive pavilion highlighting engaging activations designed to illustrate the Expo’s theme of “Green Desert, Better Environment”.

Qatar Airways will also offer an enriched in-flight experience from 11 October 2023, featuring curated beverages and an exclusive à la carte menu spotlighting Qatari farm-sourced ingredients, along with Expo-themed in-flight entertainment. This includes a dedicated Expo channel offering over 30 gardening-related shows, ensuring a memorable horticultural experience in-flight.

Expo 2023 Doha runs from October 2023 to March 2024 at the scenic Al Bidda Park and is anticipated to draw around three million international visitors.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the six-month event will feature a diverse array of experiences, including beautiful gardens, enlightening talks, art, cuisine, and a special emphasis on innovative approaches to combat desertification.

