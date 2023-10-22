More Thai Smile flights migrate to THAI

BANGKOK, 23 October 2023: More flights served by Thai Smile are migrating to the Thai Airways International network ahead of the shutdown of the low-cost subsidiary.
By early 2024, all Thai Smile’s flights should transfer to the parent THAI as part of the group’s restructuring and recovery plan.
Thai Airlines International (TG) resumes flights to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), Hanoi (HAN) and Kathmandu (KTM) with A320s effective 29 October through to the end of the winter timetable on 30 March 2024
Flight details were posted on TG’s social media.
Ho Chi Minh City
TG550 BKK 0745 – SGN 0915 Daily
TG551 SGN 1015 – BKK 1140 Daily
TG556 BKK 1735 – SGN 1905 Daily
TG557 SGN 2010 – BKK 2135 Daily
Hanoi
TG560 BKK 0745 – HAN 0935 Daily
TG561 HAN 1035 – BKK 1225 Daily
TG564 BKK 1730 – HAN 1920 Daily
TG565 HAN 2025 – BKK 2215 Daily
Kathmandu
TG319 BKK1015 – KTM 1225 Daily
TG310 KTM 1330 – BKK 1815 Daily
TG309 BKK 2005 – KTM 2305 Daily (Starts 1 December 2023)
TG310 KTM 0005 – BKK 0450 32A Daily (Starts 2 December 2023)
Meanwhile, flights increase on routes to Chengdu and Kunming in China from three to five a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) during the airline’s winter timetable from 1 December 2023 to 30 March 2024.
Bangkok – Chengdu
TG618 BKK-TFU Dep 1005 Arr 1400
TG619 TFU-BKK Dep 1515 Arr 1730
Bangkok – Khunming
TG612 BKK-KMG Dep 1055 Arr 1405
TG613 KMG-BKK Dep 1520 Arr 1635