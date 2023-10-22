More Thai Smile flights migrate to THAI

BANGKOK, 23 October 2023: More flights served by Thai Smile are migrating to the Thai Airways International network ahead of the shutdown of the low-cost subsidiary.

By early 2024, all Thai Smile’s flights should transfer to the parent THAI as part of the group’s restructuring and recovery plan.

Thai Airlines International (TG) resumes flights to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), Hanoi (HAN) and Kathmandu (KTM) with A320s effective 29 October through to the end of the winter timetable on 30 March 2024

Flight details were posted on TG’s social media.

Ho Chi Minh City

TG550 BKK 0745 – SGN 0915 Daily

TG551 SGN 1015 – BKK 1140 Daily

TG556 BKK 1735 – SGN 1905 Daily

TG557 SGN 2010 – BKK 2135 Daily

Hanoi

TG560 BKK 0745 – HAN 0935 Daily

TG561 HAN 1035 – BKK 1225 Daily

TG564 BKK 1730 – HAN 1920 Daily

TG565 HAN 2025 – BKK 2215 Daily

Kathmandu

TG319 BKK1015 – KTM 1225 Daily

TG310 KTM 1330 – BKK 1815 Daily

TG309 BKK 2005 – KTM 2305 Daily (Starts 1 December 2023)

TG310 KTM 0005 – BKK 0450 32A Daily (Starts 2 December 2023)

Meanwhile, flights increase on routes to Chengdu and Kunming in China from three to five a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) during the airline’s winter timetable from 1 December 2023 to 30 March 2024.

Bangkok – Chengdu

TG618 BKK-TFU Dep 1005 Arr 1400

TG619 TFU-BKK Dep 1515 Arr 1730

Bangkok – Khunming

TG612 BKK-KMG Dep 1055 Arr 1405

TG613 KMG-BKK Dep 1520 Arr 1635