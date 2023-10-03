Luxury tented camp opens in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, 4 October 2023: Visama Mae Chan luxury tented camp in the mountains of Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, will open on 1 November.

Located in Mae Chan district 31 km north of the province’s airport, bookings for Visama Mae Chan opened on 27 September for stays commencing 1 November 2023. (See lead-in package offer below).

The new property, with 10 tents, is the first high-end lodge by Visama Hospitality Group (VHG) Asia and runs on “not-for-profit principles to benefit the neighbouring Friends of Thai Daughters Foundation (FCD).

The foundation, registered in the US as a not-for-profit, seeks to prevent child trafficking by empowering girls from hill tribe communities.

Established by its current directors, Patty Zinkowski and Jane McBride, issued a statement this week saying: “We are grateful that Visama Mae Chan will provide both sustainable income for the foundation and employment opportunities for some of our girls. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with Visama.”

VHG Asia’s co-founders Willem Niemeijer of YAANA Ventures and Christopher Stafford, who founded the boutique hotel management firm Occident & Orient Company, confirmed the opening of 10 units in November and 12 more tents in 2024.

The luxury tents, which have hill tribe names such as “Akha”, “Lahu”, “Yao”, and “Hmong”, range in size from 48 to 80 sqm, including a 12 or 20 sqm veranda. Standard amenities include air conditioning, a phone, an espresso machine, French press coffee pots, WiFi, rain showers, a safety deposit box, a refrigerator, his and her bathrobes and slippers, a bathtub and a 24-hour concierge.

One highlight will be The Ambalama, a gathering place for storytelling and talks by guest speakers such as authors and historians located adjacent to FCD’s Sunflower Farm property. At the Reu Doo Gaan restaurant, guests can sample Lanna (North Thailand) food, local farm-to-table organic options and international favourites.

Stafford, who heads the VHG team as the chief operating officer, said event butlers would offer guests private picnics, foraging, personalised arts and crafts sessions, dining by design and meditation tutorials. Visama Mae Chan will invite guest speakers to lead wellness, sustainability and community conversations.

Friends of Thai Daughters Foundation, established in 2002, announced the introduction of the luxury tented camp opening in its Sunflower Farm Autumn Newsletter.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Visama Tented Camp & Lodge this Autumn, a luxury property located right across the street from the Sunflower Farm. Featuring a destination restaurant and 10 deluxe tented, Visama will offer guests a distinctive way to experience Northern Thailand.

“Thai Daughter and recent college graduate Jun will be the first of many Thai Daughters to start her hospitality career at Visama in Guest Services. Additional Thai Daughters will be joining the staff this winter.”

Starting package: Akha • 3 Days 2 Nights

Peg down policy

Rates are subject to 10% service charge and 7% applicable government tax. Visama Mae Chiang Rai guests must pay an additional 1% provincial tax.

A 100% non-refundable deposit is required at the time of booking. Reservations may not be cancelled. Full payment will be forfeited.

A minimum of two consecutive nights is required. Additional nights are charged at an all-inclusive rate at the Best Flexible Rate at Visama Mae Chan.

Further information and bookings for Visama Mae Chan are available at: https://maechan.visamalodges.com. Or email: [email protected].

For more details on the foundation

visit https://friendsofthaidaughters.org/

Google Map FTD’s Sunflower Farm Mae Chanhttps://www.google.com/maps/search/sunflower+farm+mae+chan/@20.1474489,99.8096881,14z/data=!3m1!4b1?authuser=0&entry=ttu