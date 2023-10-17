BANGKOK, 18 October 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts has named Francesco Pompilio as the new General Manager of Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only playground renowned for its intimate private villas, adventurous water activities, and exquisite dining offerings.

Pompilio brings a wealth of international hotelier experience to his new role, having worked across prominent destinations, including Italy, the UK, the UAE, and Vietnam, for over two decades. His extensive background in hotel conversions, pre-opening preparations, operational excellence, and his dedication to cultivating remarkable guest and employee interactions align seamlessly with Centara’s commitment to exceptional hospitality.

David Good, Executive Vice President – Hotel Operations of Centara Hotels & Resorts, expressed his enthusiasm for this appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Francesco Pompilio to the Centara family. His track record of emphasising guest satisfaction and driving operational excellence is a testament to his expertise in the hospitality industry. With his leadership, we look forward to seeing Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives reach new heights.”

Pompilio himself is equally excited about joining Centara Hotels & Resorts, remarking, “I am deeply honoured to take on the role of General Manager at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Centara’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences aligns with my passion for creating memorable moments for our guests. I look forward to contributing to the growth of this esteemed property as a haven for honeymooners, adventure-seekers, and adult travellers seeking to live out their own private island fantasy.”

Pompilio’s appointment marks a significant step forward for Centara Hotels & Resorts as they continue to expand their presence in the Maldives, promising guests at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives an enriching experience complemented by tantalising culinary delights and all-inclusive meal plan options, pristine white sand beaches for resort-wide activities and beach games, and a sparkling lagoon providing the perfect setting for snorkelling and thrilling water sports. At the same time, some of the top dive sites in the Maldives are a short boat ride away.

For more information on Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/crf