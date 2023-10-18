Movie and TV locations inspire travel

SINGAPORE, 19 October 2023: Singapore travellers are inspired by film and entertainment, with more than eight out of 10 choosing destinations based on a movie or TV show, according to Skyscanner’s ‘Travel Trends: Redefining Value through Experience in 2024 Report.

Photo credit: Skyscanner tracks where Singaporeans travel.

Blending proprietary flights and hotel data based on millions of searches with an annual consumer behaviour study, Skyscanner reveals 2024’s hottest travel vibes and types and the top 10 trending and best-value destinations.

Insights* reveal close to half (41%) of the respondents rate the overall ‘vibe’ of a destination as important when choosing where to go in 2024. Among four key travel vibes, set-jetting topped the charts in Singapore, with travellers wanting to slot themselves into their favourite show locations, embodying ‘Main Character Energy’.

Since 2001, the Korean Wave hit Singapore, K-drama and continues to hold a special place in Singapore travellers’ hearts.

Claiming the top spot in the destination list that Singaporeans are inspired to visit in 2024 is Jeju, South Korea, as depicted in a South Korean TV series, Our Blues.

This is followed by Christchurch, New Zealand, where ‘Lord of the Rings’ was filmed, and Paris, France, as seen in ‘Emily in Paris’.

Aside from Main Character Energy, the value of experiences is powering several other trends and travel vibes for 2024.

Gig tripping: 60% of Singapore travellers would fly to catch their favourite artist live in another country, with 46% willing to fly short haul and 14% saying they’d fly long haul. Around 28% of Singapore travellers plan to attend a gig or music concert abroad in 2024.

Budget bougie foodies: Eating and trying local authentic cuisine is the most popular activity for 54% of Singapore travellers. The report shows that that 30% of respondents have booked a destination to visit a specific restaurant. Osaka, nicknamed ‘the kitchen of Japan’, tops Skyscanner’s global list for foodies on a budget in 2024, and is the top trending destination amongst Singapore travellers.

Destination Zzzz: Sleeping ranks high on the Singaporean travellers’ main activities for their next holiday (23%), ranking above water sports (22%), wildlife spotting (19%) and snow sports (18%). This trend will likely continue as 39% of Singapore travellers attest to enjoying better sleep on holiday, likely due to the therapeutic escape a vacation offers.

With the thirst for experiences driving changes in consumers’ lifestyles today, Skyscanner identifies emerging traveller types in 2024.

Analogue adventurers: In an age of always-on and constant hype, Gen Zs are tending back towards old-school analogue adventures that ditch the digital device in favour of how it used to be done. One in five (19%) Singapore travellers aged 18 to 24 now bring a Polaroid camera on holiday.

Celebration vacationers: Singapore travellers are increasingly looking to celebrate big milestones in style. Two in three (64%) travellers have taken a group trip to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. However, the issue of cost often throws a spanner in the works – one in two (48%) said that agreeing on the expected costs of the trip is their primary hurdle when planning group trips, followed by knowing how or where to communicate with their group (43%).

Luxe-for-less seekers: To kick off their trip in style, 23% of Singapore travellers plan to upgrade their flight to business or first class in 2024, while 25% plan to purchase airport lounge access. However, five-star luxury doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Top Trending and Best Value Destinations

In the 2024 report, Singaporeans’ love for Japan continues to blossom, with the top two trending cities being foodie havens Osaka and the beautifully serene Fukuoka in first and second place.

Bustling Taipei rounds out the list of top trending destinations in third place. On the other hand, Indonesia came out top overall, securing the highest three spots for the Best Value Destinations category with Yogyakarta, Jakarta and Praya.

While Skyscanner sees 2024 as the year of redefining value through experience in travel, results find that Singaporeans grapple with the challenge of switching off while on vacation. Despite 89% of respondents acknowledging the importance of disconnecting during a trip, 34% report checking their work emails, with 23% even admitting they are searching for a new job during their overseas vacation.

Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destination Expert Cyndi Hui shares: “Singaporeans have shown themselves to be inspired travellers, driven by a strong desire to go where their imagination takes them. That said, we also see that the demands of modern life too often prevent us from committing ourselves to the present.

“In 2024, we hope to help Singaporeans prioritise themselves, including fully embracing the many opportunities and experiences of travelling. With its suite of traveller-first tools, Skyscanner provides fuss-free travel planning, allowing you to live in the moment, free of distractions.”

The list of useful Skyscanner travel planning tools includes ‘Everywhere’ search, ‘Whole Month View’, and ‘Price Alerts’.

• Try a New Destination: Skyscanner offers travellers a ‘Everywhere’ search opportunity to ensure you can find the best available possibilities for your trip, based on your travel dates, all ranked by price.

• Be Flexible With Dates: Skyscanner’s ‘whole month’ search tool lets you see cheap flights immediately and pick the right deal. Consider travelling a day before or a day after your original departure dates. Flying on less popular days of the week is always cheaper.

• Be Price Smart: Setting up price alerts will ensure you’re the first to know as prices drop with any additional discounts or added supply. You can mark a flight you’re interested in, and Skyscanner will email you whenever a price drops.

Check out the full ‘Travel Trends: Redefining value through experience in 2024’ report.

*Research conducted with OnePoll in August 2023 with samples of 1,000 Singapore respondents.