GSTC strengthens role in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, 17 October 2023: Qualmark’s Sustainable Tourism Business Criteria has become the first in New Zealand to gain GSTC-Recognised Status from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

It means New Zealand members can be confident that achieving Qualmark certification meets global sustainability standards. Qualmark is a subsidiary of Tourism New Zealand and provides evidence that a business has been independently validated as a quality tourism business. It has more than 2,000 tourism business members.

In May, Qualmark refreshed its criteria for members in alignment with the GSTC Criteria.

“The new global status gives tourism businesses another reason to be proud of gaining Qualmark accreditation and helps to support their business and New Zealand’s transition to a regenerative tourism system,” says Qualmark general manager Steven Dixon.

GSTC Chief Executive Officer Randy Durband noted: “Qualmark demonstrates its dedication to a broad and global strategy by aligning with the principles of the Four Pillars of the GSTC Criteria, proving its commitment to a more sustainable future for New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council will participate in ITB Asia, presenting two sessions on Wednesday, 25 and Friday, 27 October. The trade show convenes at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Sustainable Business Travel based on GSTC’s Framework is scheduled for 1600 to 1700 on 25 October at the MICE Show Asia.

This session is a conversation between the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and American Express Global Business Travel (AMEX GBT) to understand better the GSTC framework for the business travel sector and how AMEX GBT’s commitment to preferring certified sustainable hotels drives change globally.

Speakers: Roi Ariel, General Manager, GSTC and Vibhav Singh, Principal Consultant – Commercial Lead, Global Business Consulting, AMEX GBT

Standards and Criteria for Sustainability in Travel and Tourism session is scheduled from 1030 to 1130 on 27 October at the Knowledge Theatre.

GSTC General Manager Roi Ariel will share insights into the importance of standards and how they serve as a compass, guiding destinations, businesses, and travellers towards making a more sustainable tourism industry.

About GSTC

The GSTC is a United Nations-initiated program established in 2007 to develop and manage worldwide sustainable travel and tourism standards through its GSTC Criteria.