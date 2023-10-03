Cathay resumes nonstop flights to Chicago

HONG KONG, 4 October 2023: Cathay Pacific is back flying nonstop between Hong Kong and Chicago O-Hara International Airport in the US.

The airline is flying the direct route to Chicago, the third largest city in the US, three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight CX806 departs HKG at 1230 and arrives at ORD (Chicago) at 1425. The return flight CX807 departs ORD at 1605 and arrives in HKG at 2045. The flight time is 14 hours and 55 minutes on the A350-1000.

The aircraft is configured with 324 seats: 32 in business, 32 in premium economy and 260 in economy.

According to popular booking sites, the average roundtrip fare on the route is USD1,440, which will increase slightly to around USD1,751 by December. Cathay Pacific is the only carrier flying a direct Hong Kong to Chicago service.