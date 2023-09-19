The slow way to explore Laos

HO CHI MINH CITY, 20 September 2023: Heritage Line’s newest river cruise boat Anouvong, is sailing the upper Mekong River proudly following her maiden voyages for VIPs and media hosted in late August.

The new ship constructed in a Lao shipyard has 10 cabins on two decks, a spacious viewing deck, and a dining zone.

The upper Mekong sailings offer three, seven and nine-night itineraries. The three-night itinerary begins in Huay Xai in Laos, facing the Thai riverside town of Chiang Khong. The ship explores the Golden Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet before sailing downstream to Luang Prabang. An upstream version of the cruise is also available.

The seven-night or the nine-night cruise itineraries extend the cruises to Vientiane. The nine-day cruise is the upstream version. Luang Prabang is the halfway house with extended time to explore the UNESCO World Heritage town before the cruise resumes.