Phuket restaurants clamour for a TOP25 listing

PHUKET, 1 September 2023: Travelindex will announce the winners of its 2023 TOP25 Restaurants Phuket Awards on 11 September, highlighting the favourite restaurants that illustrate why the Thai island is a popular destination for foodies.

The 2023 Awards Certificate Ceremony event will be hosted at the InterContinental Resort & Spa Phuket. It will also be the first in-person awards in Phuket, as the previous top 25 restaurants in Phuket were revealed by digital announcements only.

We are eager to share the 2023 Award Winners in Phuket, said TOP25 Restaurants Guide series founder Bernard Metzger. Phuket’s finest restaurants continue to impress patrons with the outstanding and delectable food served on the island.”

Since 2018, the annual list and awards have gained the attention of restaurant owners and chefs striving for a restaurant listing to boost their reputation and draw more customers.

About TOP25 Restaurants

The annual TOP25 Awards showcase the most outstanding restaurants and the ultimate collection of dining venues. In addition to Bangkok, Travelindex also publishes TOP25 Restaurant Guides in the following destinations: Phuket, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Delhi.