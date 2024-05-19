Australia will fast-track passports

SYDNEY, 20 May 2024: The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) welcomes the Federal Government’s Budget announcement to fast-track passport processing, saying the move is significant and aligns with ATIA’s advocacy efforts to make travel seamless for Australians.

The introduction of expedited passport services will commence on 1 July 2024. For an additional fee, applications will be processed within five business days. This initiative is anticipated to streamline Australian travel, enhance international mobility, and boost the travel industry’s recovery post-pandemic.

From left to right: ATIA CEO Dean Long; Minister for Trade & Tourism Senator the Hon Don Farrell; ATIA Director of Advocacy & Public Policy Ingrid Fraser.

“We are thrilled by the Government’s decision to fast-track passport processing. This reflects our close relationship and ongoing work with the Australian Passport Office and Government,” said ATIA CEO Dean Long.

“Starting in July, passports can be processed within five business days for an additional fee of AUD100. This offers a great option for travellers seeking more certainty in receiving their passports, without needing the two-day expedited service, which will soon cost nearly AUD300.”

“It’s also an opportunity to share with clients that, on 1 July, passport fees have an additional 15% increase, so anyone looking to renew this year should do so before then.”

(SOURCE: ATIA)