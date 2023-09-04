Neighbours support Bangladesh’s tourism drive

SINGAPORE, 5 September 2023: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter participated in a ‘Cross-Border Tourism with Neighbours’ event last week, organised by the PATA Bangladesh Chapter in collaboration with the Bangladesh Tourism Board, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, and all tourism-related associations in Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The event aimed to promote tourism in Bangladesh and foster cross-border tourism between neighbouring countries. Around 250 tourism stakeholders from both the public and private sectors from Nepal, India and Bangladesh attended the event.

Thirteen Nepalese tourism executives joined the Nepal delegation led by Bibhu Thakur, chairman of the PATA Nepal Chapter. Sixteen Indian tourism entrepreneurs, led by Samrat Sanyal, General Secretary of Siliguri-India-based Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), also participated invited by Shahid Hamid FIH, chairman of PATA Bangladesh Chapter.

The five-day-long event was officially opened by M Mahbub Ali, Bangladesh’s Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism. The organisers facilitated FAM trips for foreign delegates to explore the country’s tourist destinations and then attend a B2B exchange between foreign delegates and local tourism entrepreneurs and stakeholders in Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

This event, organised by the PATA Bangladesh Chapter, gained the support of the following organisations:

Visa, Bangladesh Tourism Board; Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation; Tourist Police Bangladesh; PATA Nepal Chapter; HHTDN; Novo Air; US Bangla Airlines, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort; Best Western Plus Maya; DBC News; Convoy Service; Silver Wave Tours Ltd; Intercontinental Dhaka; Riverain Tours; Saint Martin Travels; Green Holidays; Hotel Kollol; Bengal Inn; Securex; PATA Bangladesh Dhaka University Student Chapter; and Cox’s Bazar City College.