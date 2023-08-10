THAI and Turkish mull joint ventures

BANGKOK, 11 August 2023: Thai Airways International and Turkish Airlines signed an MOU earlier this week, leading to a “joint venture operations agreement” in the future between the two airlines.

It takes cooperation between the flag carriers of Thailand and Türkiye to the next level to exploit the advantages of the Instanbul and Bangkok aviation gateways, positioning them as hubs for flights in Europe and Asia connected by the two airlines’ long-haul flights.

Left to right: Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines and Chai Eamsiri, THAI CEO.

Istanbul strategically acts as a hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, and THAI will introduce daily service to Istanbul from its Bangkok hub this December.

The first step will be to create codeshare agreements to allow THAI passengers to connect in Istanbul with Turkish Airlines flights in Europe and North Africa. The two airlines will also cooperate on the intercontinental route between Istanbul and Bangkok, while Turkish will conclude more codeshare agreements with THAI for flights in Asia.

In the joint press statement, THAI and Turkish Airlines said they would work towards joint venture operations to maximise the synergies between the two airlines.

Both companies’ CEOs and executive teams confirmed their commitment to an enhanced partnership during meetings held in Istanbul on 2 August.