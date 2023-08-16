Spectrum of the Sea returns to Japan

SINGAPORE, 17 August 2023: Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived in Yokohama, Japan, late last week with over 4,000 guests following a 12-night sailing, its longest itinerary yet.

Cruise guests visited Nha Trang in Vietnam, Hong Kong and Taiwan, followed by Japan’s Kobe and Mt Fuji before arriving in Yokohama.

Caption: (L-to-R), Executive Director Miyata Ayako, Port Promotion Dept, Port and Harbor Bureau, Yokohama City, Director Sashida Toru, Director of Maritime Bureau from Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Director General Nakano Hiroya from the Port and Harbour Bureau, Yokohama City, Angie Stephen, Vice president and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International, Director Naruaki Hisada, Director of Ports and Habour Bureau from Ministry of Land, infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and Spectrum of the Seas’ Captain Wu Huimin at the welcome ceremony on 12 August in Yokohama.

In recognition of Spectrum of the Seas’ return to Japan and its new 12-night sailings, celebratory events were held onboard as the ship called at Kobe on 10 August and Yokohama, Japan, on 12 August.

The 12-night sailings visit popular destinations in Japan, including Tokyo, Kobe, Okinawa, Ishigaki, Mt Fuji, Kyoto and Kagoshima, and various destinations in Asia.

From April 2024, Spectrum of the Seas will set sail from Shanghai, China, offering guests a combination of four and five-night cruises visiting Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki, Osaka and Tokyo, Japan.

Spectrum will also offer eight sailings from Hong Kong starting in December 2024, bringing guests to places such as Ishigaki and Miyazaki in Japan, China, and Vietnam.