SANDAKAN, Sabah, 24 August 2023: Nestled on Libaran Island, the Walai Penyu Conservation Park continues progressing in turtle protection and community empowerment.

Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai recently visited the island to witness firsthand the impactful synergy between the conservation park and the local community.

Joniston Bangkuai is listening to Alexander Yee as he briefs him on the involvement of Libaran islanders in conservation initiatives.

Presents were Walai Penyu Conservation Park founder and managing director Alexander Yee and Ministry and Sabah Tourism Board officers.

Joniston, who is also chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, highlighted the crucial role of protecting endangered turtle species that frequent Libaran shores and preserving such delicate ecosystems for future generations. He also highlighted the immense potential of Libaran Island and its community as a distinctive tourism product.

“I am genuinely impressed by the community’s raw craftsmanship in producing handicrafts using ‘mengkuang’ (screw pine leaves) and recycled materials, as well as boat making. The island community stands as educators, imparting the significance of turtle preservation and marine conservation due to their profound connection with the land and sea,” he added.

Joniston’s visit reflects the Sabah Tourism Board’s ongoing commitment to promoting and supporting activities that benefit the environment and local communities. He emphasised that by investing in community-driven conservation efforts, Sabah can set an inspiring example for responsible tourism and ecological preservation.

Meanwhile, Walai Penyu Conservation Park founder and managing director Alexander Yee shared his visionary plans to integrate the local community into the conservation landscape.

He intends to gradually entrust the reins of the Walai Penyu Conservation programme to the community, empowering them to champion and sustain turtle conservation initiatives independently.

“We believe in empowering the community to become the stewards of their environment. It is a step towards ensuring the long-term success of both marine turtle conservation and the well-being of the local people,” he said.

Since its establishment in 2010, the Walai Penyu Conservation Park has played a pivotal role in safeguarding endangered turtle species’ nesting and hatching sites.

Moreover, their unwavering commitment has fostered a cleaner island environment and instilled a sense of responsibility among the islanders, prompting them to ensure surroundings are free from debris.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)