Ethiopian flies to London Gatwick

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2023: Ethiopian Airlines will commence three weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday to London Gatwick starting 21 November.

Commenting on the new flights, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “We have a 50-year relationship with the UK (flying) to London Heathrow. Now we are excited to add Gatwick to our vast global network.”

The airline is returning to Gatwick, having served London’s second international airport in 2005 and 2006 using a Boeing 757. This time round the route will be served by Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The new service by Ethiopian will offer a direct flight between London-Gatwick and Addis Ababa using an Airbus A350-900 configured with business and economy class cabins. The flights will connect with Ethiopian Airlines’ networks serving Africa and Asia.

The airline’s area manager UK & Ireland Henock Woubishet noted: “Adding London-Gatwick to our UK schedule will enable us to provide not only for our passengers but also for our cargo services. Ethiopian will now serve London Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester Airports.”

Flight schedule London Gatwick

The service will complement the airline’s daily nonstop A350 flights from T2 London Heathrow to Addis Ababa and five weekly A350 services from T2 Manchester to Addis Ababa.