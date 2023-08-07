DOT applauds UA’s direct flights

MANILA, 8 August 2023: Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomes United Airlines’ recent announcement that it will introduce direct flights between San Francisco and Manila starting October 2023.

The Philippines News Agency quoted the DOT statement: “United flies to Manila from Guam and Palau. Once the flights between Manila and San Francisco become operational, the airline will be the first American carrier to fly direct to Manila from the continental US in a long while”.

Based on the DOT’s Routes Development report released in June, eight of the country’s international gateways saw significant growth in flights and seat capacity, according to the PNA report.

Between June and July 2023, the country welcomed 58 new incoming weekly flights landing at the country’s international gateways.

Among the domestic flights that resumed in the same period are Clark to Bacolod, Busuanga, Cagayan de Oro, Caticlan, Davao, Iloilo, General Santos, and Puerto Princesa; Manila to Tablas, and Lal-o; Davao to Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Siargao and Zamboanga to Cotabato.

“With the DOT’s Philippine Experience Programme and regional travel expos, we are optimistic that our stakeholders, particularly from the aviation industry, will see the need to improve connectivity around the country to cater to the growing demands of our travellers,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

(Source: PNA)