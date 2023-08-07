SINGAPORE, 8 August 2023: Banyan Tree Group invites guests to participate in its annual “Live Well, Travel Well” campaign from 15 September to 15 October.

The invite from the Banyan Tree Group’s multi-brand hotels and resorts offers Spa experiences and discounts on stays.

• Stay longer to explore some of the world’s most spectacular locales with up to 40% savings at select accommodations, ensuring exceptional value and creating unforgettable experiences.

• Rejuvenate between adventures with 35% off à la carte Spa treatments with 35% off (excluding beauty and facial treatments and other promotional treatments).

• Support artisan communities and gain an appreciation for indigenous crafts with 35% off retail items (excluding consignment and other promotional items) at Gallery.

This multi-brand campaign highlights the group’s commitment to prioritising wellness across all its offerings. For more information and reservations, visit www.banyantreegroup.com/offers/live-well-travel-well.

(Source: Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts)