Chatrium expands Collection brand

BANGKOK, 23 August 2023: Chatrium Hospitality has inked a new hotel management agreement for the Lacol Khaoyai resort in Khao Yai under the group’s brand – A Chatrium Collection.

The 125-room resort, owned by Korkiert Khaoyai Company Limited, will open in September 2023.

Located in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, the resort is close to the UNESCO World Heritage site Khao Yai National Park,

The property offers 125 rooms ranging from the 40-sqm deluxe mountain view to the 125-sqm two-bedroom family suite. Other features include a restaurant, meeting rooms, and wedding venues. Wellness and healthy lifestyle features include a swimming pool, fitness centre, and a wellness spa with a Japanese-style onsen, salt therapy room, and aqua beds.