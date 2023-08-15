Carnival names Jubilee’s team leaders

SINGAPORE, 16 August 2023: Carnival Cruise Line has named the senior officers who will take the helm of its newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, due to sail this December..

The ship is being built at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany and will operate its first cruise from its homeport of Galveston, Texas. on 23 December 2023.

Carnival has appointed Captain Andrea Catalani, Chief Engineer Vittorino Perasole and Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri as the ship’s senior officers. They will lead a crew of 1,700 who will sail on Carnival Jubilee.

Carnival Jubilee joins sister ships Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras as the third ship in the fleet powered by a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system.

The ship will also debut ocean-themed experiences in two entertainment zones named Currents and The Shores while featuring other features already popular on board her sister ships. They include BOLT, the Ultimate Sea Coaster, and a transformational three-deck atrium that offers expansive views during the day. It doubles as an entertainment venue at night with movable LED screens and theatrical lighting.