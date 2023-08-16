Vietnam opens up its e-visa

HANOI, 17 August 2023: Vietnam has relaxed its e-visa requirements opening the service to citizens of all countries and territories effective 15 August 2023, with the stay extended from 30 to 90 days.

According to a news bulletin from the Tourism Information Technology Centre, posted on the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism website, the Vietnam government approved a resolution dated 14 August 2023 that opens the electronic visa (e-visa) process to all nationalities and extends the stay to 90 days while also allowing multiple entries during the 90-day stay. In the past, it was valid for just 30 days and only for a single entry.

Photo credit: VNAT. Vietnam’s e-visa welcome extends to all nationalities for 90 days and multiple visits within stay dates.

Offering multiple entries ensures the 90-day e-visa fits the bill for tour operators who organise tours that visit neighbouring countries using Vietnam as a base. Travellers frequently re-enter Vietnam when exploring neighbouring countries from Vietnam’s gateway cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang. In the past, the e-visa allowed just a single entry.

Lua Viet Travel, based in Ho Chi Minh City, commented in a statement to TTR Weekly: “This will create a breakthrough for tourism development in increasing the opportunity for foreign visitors to enjoy their time in Vietnam on a more personal schedule than ever before.”

Recognising the importance of the liberal changes to the e-visa setup, the travel firm added: “The e-visa was only valid for 30 days and was only valid for entry and exit to Vietnam once. It caused inconvenience in some cases when foreigners needed to visit Vietnam for business or leisure and then needed to make frequent trips to other countries.

“With this new regulation, it is more convenient for foreigners who regularly work and have long-term holiday plans in Vietnam. It greatly reduces the cost and time of procedures for international tourists and Vietnam’s immigration authorities.”

The new regulation took immediate effect on 15 August 2023.

Below are the ports of entry that allow foreigners to enter and exit Viet Nam with e-visas:

Airports

1- Noi Bai Airport (Ha Noi capital);

2- Tan Son Nhat Airport (in Ho Chi Minh City);

3- Cam Ranh Airport (in the central province of Khanh Hoa);

4- Da Nang Airport (in the central city of Da Nang);

5- Cat Bi Airport (in the northern port city of Hai Phong);

6- Can Tho Airport (in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho);

7- Phu Quoc Airport (in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang);

8- Phu Bai Airport (in the central province of Thua Thien Hue)

9- Van Don Airport (in the northern province of Quang Ninh);

10- Tho Xuan Airport (in Thanh Hoa province);

11- Dong Hoi Airport (in the central province of Quang Binh).

12 – Phu Cat Airport (in the central province of Binh Dinh);

13 – Lien Khuong Airport (in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong).

Land border checkpoints

1- Tay Trang International Border Gate in Dien Bien province;

2- Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh province;

3- Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son province;

4- Lao Cai International Border Gate in Lao Cai province;

5- Na Meo International Border Gate in Thanh Hoa province;

6- Nam Can International Border Gate in Nghe An province;

7- Cau Treo International Border Gate in Ha Tinh province;

8- Cha Lo International Border Gate in Quang Binh province;

9- La Lay International Border Gate in Quang Tri province;

10- Lao Bao International Border Gate in Quang Tri province;

11- Bo Y International Border Gate in Kon Tum province;

12- Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province;

13- Xa Mat International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province;

14- Tinh Bien International Border Gate in An Giang province;

15- Vinh Xuong International Land and Waterway Border Gate in An Giang province;

16- Ha Tien International Border Gate in Kien Giang province.

Seaports

1- Hon Gai Seaport in Quang Ninh province;

2- Cam Pha Seaport in Quang Ninh province;

3- Hai Phong Seaport in Hai Phong City;

4- Nghi Son Seaport in Thanh Hoa province;

5- Vung Ang Seaport in Ha Tinh province;

6- Chan May Seaport in Thua Thien Hue province;

7- Da Nang Seaport in Da Nang City;

8- Nha Trang Seaport in Khanh Hoa province;

9- Quy Nhon Seaport in Binh Dinh province;

10- Dung Quat Seaport in Quang Ngai province;

11- Vung Tau Seaport in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province;

12- Ho Chi Minh City Seaport in Ho Chi Minh City;

13- Duong Dong Seaport in Kien Giang province.

