Amari Kuala Lumpur wins award

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 August 2023: Amari Kuala Lumpur has won the Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Luxury City Hotel in Malaysia for 2023. Onyx Hospitality Group manages the 252-room hotel.

Located in the heart of KL Eco City, in the Malaysian capital Amari Kuala Lumpur is just a short walk from the Gardens Mall and the Mid Valley Megamall and just 45 minutes from KLIA. It is also directly connected to LRT and KTM commuter stations. It is surrounded by international corporate offices, including Mercu 2 and 3, Aspire Tower, The Gardens North Tower and South Tower, Centrepoint and Menara IGB.