Award showers praise on Star Alliance lounge

SINGAPORE, 30 August 2023: Star Alliance’s Los Angeles airport lounge has won the title of North America’s Leading Airport Lounge for the fourth year running at the World Travel Awards 2023.

The award was announced at the Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony on the picturesque island of Saint Lucia on 26 August 2023.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias commented on the win: “At Star Alliance, we are all about making air travel more stress-free and frictionless. Lounges play a vital role in enhancing the airport journey, and our Star Alliance LAX lounge has been at the front of the pack since it first opened. We are delighted that, once again, it has been named one of the best in the business.”

The Star Alliance Los Angeles airport lounge is no stranger to winning prestigious industry awards. Most recently, it was named the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge by Skytrax in June 2023.

The World Travel Awards acknowledge and celebrate excellence across all the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. It was established in 1993 and is recognised as one of the most prestigious award programmes in travel and tourism.