Wego and IHG Hotels & Resorts ink partnership 

DUBAI, 28 July 2023: Wego, an online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), inked a global partnership with IHG Hotel & Resorts that allows Wego users to search and book 15 of IHG’s 18 brands worldwide.

The brands are Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

Travellers will get access to over 4,000 open hotels across global destinations and ultimately find the perfect hotel stay that matches their requirements anywhere in the world.

IHG’s latest offering will be promoted across all Wego channels, providing travellers with information on the latest properties and trendy destinations.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Wego chief hotels officer and co-founder Craig Hewett said: “Partnering with one of the world’s leading hotel companies, IHG Hotels & Resorts, reflects our commitment to provide our users with global hotel offerings and deals. Through this partnership, we will promote IHG Hotels & Resorts to our large user base in the MENA region and aim to convert more bookings to IHG’s global network of hotels.”

Wego compares various accommodation options in the marketplace to offer competitive rates from local and global travel agencies, hotel direct and websites.