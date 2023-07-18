Vietjet flies to Haneda Tokyo

HO CHI MINH CITY, 19 July 2023: Vietjet has launched direct daily flights from Ho Chi Minh to Haneda airport in central Tokyo since 15 July. Haneda Airport is conveniently located less than a 30-minute drive from downtown Tokyo.

The new flight departs from Ho Chi Minh City at 1700 and arrives in Haneda, Tokyo, at 0100 the next day. The return flight departs Haneda at 0020 and lands in Ho Chi Minh City at 0610.

The Ho Chi Minh – Tokyo (Haneda) flight is Vietjet’s second service to Tokyo, with the other a daily flight serving the Ho Chi Minh City – Tokyo (Narita) route.

From now until 31 December, passengers can buy zero VND fares every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the airline’s website, www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app for travel from 10 August 2023 to 31 March 2024. Passengers snatching up the zero-cost fares still need to pay taxes and fees.