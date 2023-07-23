Indians are Abu Dhabi’s top tourists

DELHI, 24 July 2023: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism – recognised the success and contributions of 13 local New Delhi partners during an exclusive ceremony last week.

Hosted at the Oberoi New Delhi, the evening marked the first of two events, which concluded at the St Regis Mumbai. More than 100 of DCT Abu Dhabi’s top trade partners and travel organisations gathered to celebrate India’s position as the top source of tourists to Abu Dhabi, based on 2022 data.

Abu Dhabi DCT director of international operations Abdulla Yousuf commented: “These events recognise our partners’ success and display the incredible work that Abu Dhabi and India have achieved together. As we look back on the success of the past 12 months, I feel great excitement for what’s yet to come. Abu Dhabi will continue to innovate, growing and elevating the experiences offered to the Indian market, and constantly looking at new ways to inspire travellers.”