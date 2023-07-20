Sabre to boost Hyatt’s booking system

SINGAPORE, 21 July 2023: Hyatt Hotels Corporation has concluded a technology agreement with Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider for the travel industry.

Under this agreement, Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservation System will become the primary Central Reservation System (CRS) for Hyatt hotels beginning in 2024.

It will enhance Hyatt’s reservation capabilities, streamline its operations, and deliver a seamless guest experience with a faster search and booking process.

The agreement comes on the heels of Hyatt’s announcement of Hyatt PrO to optimise its revenue management system.

By leveraging the SynXis Central Reservation System, Hyatt’s new system will be designed to make the guest search and booking process smoother and increase visibility through flexible calendar search, enhanced rooms and rates view and a simplified booking process that unlocks the best rates for guests.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry managing more than USD260 billion worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries worldwide.