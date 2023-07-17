Jakarta hotels post record performance

SINGAPORE, 18 July 2023: Jakarta’s hotel industry recorded its highest average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) levels since October 2018, according to preliminary June 2023 data from STR.

June 2023 (year-over-year % change)

Occupancy: 66.7% (+1.2%)

Average daily rate (ADR): IDR996,926.80 (+19.4%)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): IDR664,759.69 (+20.8%)

The market’s occupancy level was the highest for any month since December 2022.

The daily data shows that the highest occupancy (82.2%) and RevPAR (IDR820,272.66) levels were recorded on Thursday, 22 June.

More of STR’s analysis can be found here.