Oceania Cruises credits earn more shore trips

SINGAPORE, 5 July 2023: Oceania Cruises offers more shore excursion options and a beverage package paid for by credits earned on stateroom bookings for sailings departing 1 October 2023 or later.

The Simply More deal went live on 1 July and offers a shore excursion credit of up to USD1,600 per stateroom for tours of their choice. A comprehensive beverage package for lunch and dinner featuring vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers.

“Thanks to the launch of simply MORE, our guests will enjoy even more value, more choice and more convenience than ever before,” said Oceania Cruises president Frank A Del Rio. “For me, the cornerstone of this exciting new value promise is the generous credit offered to every guest to be spent on shore excursions of their choice.”

Oceania Cruises offers more than 8,000 educational and tour choices in its 600-plus ports of call. Shore excursion credit amounts vary by voyage length, from USD600 per stateroom for an itinerary of seven to nine days to USD1,600 per stateroom on sailings of 31 to 35 days.