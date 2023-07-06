THAI boosts flights to Osaka

BANGKOK, 7 July 2023: Thai Airways International increased flights to Osaka, Japan, from seven to 13 weekly to meet the growing demand by both business and leisure travellers.

Osaka is one of the top and most popular destinations for tourists, cargo services, and connectivity to other destinations worldwide.

To celebrate the additional six weekly flights on the Osaka route, the airline served fudge bar chocolate specially designed for THAI by Kanvela Chocolate.

THAI has been serving the Bangkok-Osaka route since 2022, with daily flights departing midnight from the Thai capital. This week, the airline adds six weekly flights ( Monday to Saturday) on the route, offering passengers an early morning departure from Bangkok.

Weekly schedules

Bangkok – Osaka

TG622 departs daily from Bangkok at 2359 and arrives in Osaka at 0730 plus one day (local time).

TG672 departs from Bangkok at 0825 and arrives in Osaka at 1555 (local time), Monday to Saturday.

Osaka – Bangkok

TG623 departs daily from Osaka at 1145 and arrives in Bangkok at 1535 (local time).

TG673 departs from Osaka at 1735 and arrives in Bangkok at 2125 (local time), Monday to Saturday.