Spectrum of the Seas back in China

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2023: Vacationers planning to explore Asia can book four and seven-night vacations on Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas

The cruise line schedules its return to China in April 2024, when Spectrum will sail from Shanghai to popular getaway destinations like Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki and Osaka, Japan. The all-new vacations are now open for bookings on the cruise line’s website.

Back in China

“Chinese vacationers have been eagerly awaiting to wander and make memories throughout Asia again, and we are delighted to make that possible as the first international cruise line to open for bookings and cruise in China. And what better way to mark Royal Caribbean’s homecoming than with the return of Spectrum of the Seas, a ship specifically designed for Asia,” said Royal Caribbean Group senior vice president and chairman Asia Zinan Liu.

Specially designed for Asia and families with young children, Spectrum features a lineup of restaurants and entertainment options, including skydiving on the RipCord by iFly, scaling more than 300 feet above the ocean on North Star, the all-glass observation capsule, and bumper cars and sports in the largest indoor activity space at sea, SeaPlex.