HK Express drops Singapore flights

SINGAPORE, 5 July 2023: Cathay Pacific’s low-cost airline Hong Kong Express cut its Hong Kong – Singapore service on 1 July.

The last flight (UO780) landed at Changi Airport, Singapore, 1940, on 30 June. Until then, the airline using an Airbus A320 served Singapore with six flights weekly during June, up from three weekly flights (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) scheduled through to the end of May.

Photo credit: Hong Kong Express.

The airline resumed services to Singapore on 1 February 2022 with a single weekly flight as Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

The airline did not explain why it was cutting its flights to Singapore, but competition is tough on the route, one of the busiest in Asia. Singapore Airlines schedules four daily services between the two destinations. Cathay Pacific also operates four daily flights, with an additional fifth service operating twice weekly on Friday and Sunday, targeting weekend leisure travellers who take short breaks in Hong Kong or Singapore.Scoot, the low-cost airline belonging to Singapore Airlines, operates a daily service on the route to Hong Kong.

Roundtrip fares on the busy route in June averaged USD230, up from a low USD163 in March 2023.