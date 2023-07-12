Cunard launches 2024 event voyages

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2023: Cunard invites foodies and art enthusiasts to set sail with gastronomy, art and entertainment talents as Cunard announces its latest event voyages for 2024.

Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2 will host newly launched themed voyages on its transatlantic crossings. Queen Elizabeth will feature event voyages on sailings in Asia-Pacific – Australia and Japan in early 2024.

2024 Event Voyages schedule:

Queen Mary 2

London Theatre at Sea, eastbound transatlantic, 15-23 June 2024

Queen Mary 2’s 400 th Transatlantic Crossing, eastbound transatlantic, 23-30 August 2024

Transatlantic Crossing, eastbound transatlantic, 23-30 August 2024 National Symphony Orchestra’s 15 th Anniversary, eastbound transatlantic, 4-13 October 2024

Anniversary, eastbound transatlantic, 4-13 October 2024 Literature Festival at Sea, westbound transatlantic, 13-20 November 2024

Queen Elizabeth

Great Australian Culinary Voyage, Southern Australia, 5-12 January 2024

Sporting Greats & Wellness Voyage, Southern Australia, 13-30 February 2024

Big Band Ball, Japan, 5-14 May 2024

Queen Mary 2 standout events

“London Theatre at Sea” is an eight-night eastbound transatlantic crossing hosting musical theatre in partnership with the Olivier Awards.

“Literature Festival at Sea” appeals to book lovers featuring seven days of inspiring literary events on the westbound transatlantic crossing, curated by the programming team of The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival.

2024 marks the 15th Anniversary of Cunard’s National Symphony Orchestra voyages. Guests can rehearse with the choir during the day and enjoy classical concerts in the Royal Court Theatre at night on this nine-night eastbound transatlantic crossing in October.