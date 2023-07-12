CAL expands European network

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2023: China Airlines has concluded a codeshare agreement with ITA Airways for flights CI075 and CI076 on the Taipei-Rome route.

The codesharing agreement will also be expanded to cover other destinations within Italy to promote the development of both markets by streamlining travel between Taiwan and Italy.

Photo credit: CAL

Based on the passenger traffic growth between Taiwan and Italy, China Airlines operates three weekly nonstop flights on the Taipei-Rome route using an Airbus A350 configured with 32 Premium Business Class, 31 Premium Economy Class, and 243 Economy Class seats.

Travellers arriving in Rome will be able to connect with ITA flights to many European destinations, including Venice, Torino, Genova, Trieste, Florence, Bologna, Bari, Brindisi, Lamezia Terme, Reggio Calabria, Palermo, and Catania.

China Airlines serves five destinations in Europe, and the sixth destination will be added when flights to Prague in the Czech Republic start on 18 July. Existing European destinations comprise Rome (Italy), Vienna (Austria), Frankfurt (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and London (UK) – 30 flights per week on routes to Europe.

China Airlines also codeshares with other SkyTeam member airlines, including KLM, Air France and Air Europa, to expand its network to 16 other cities in the UUK, France, Spain, and Italy. There is also a partnership with Deutsche Bahn that provides rail connections from Frankfurt to 13 cities in Germany.

China Airlines is now focusing on the transit market for travel between Europe and Southeast Asia. It is opening new services to Cebu, Danang, and Chiang Mai, which will give the airline more than 150 return flights to Southeast Asia every week,

Codeshare agreements with Garuda Indonesia on the Taipei to Singapore and Bali routes as well as from Jakarta and Bali to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, are all active. CAL is also partnering with Bangkok Airways to provide connecting flights from Chiang Mai to Bangkok, Samui and Phuket.