Air India boosts Phuket flights

SINGAPORE, 7 May 2024: Air India confirmed last week in Facebook posts that it will increase flights between India’s capital, Delhi, and Thailand’s holiday island, Phuket, from daily to 13 flights weekly, effective 1 June. (*Report updated 7 May re visa-free entry Thailand. See below).

The route is served by a 140-seat Airbus A320, with daily flights departing Delhi at 0205 and arriving in Phuket at 0810.

The additional six flights, increasing frequencies to 13 weekly, will depart Delhi at 1100 and arrive in Phuket at 1715. Advance schedules confirm the additional six flights will depart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Indian passport holders can visit Thailand for up to 30 days without applying for a visa, but the temporary concession ends on 10 May after completing one year. The Thai government may consider extending the concession date until the 31 October 2024 or even until 30 April 2025. However, there has been no announcement from the Tourism Authority of Thailand or the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs so far. As long as that is the case Indian holiday makers will once more need a visa (possible by applying online or on arrival at the Phuket airport). Air India’s promotions clearly state that the visa-free concession ends on 10 May. However, adding another six flights weekly on the Delhi-Phuket route on 1 June could suggest Air India has an inside track on information and is optimisticvisa-free status for Indian tourists could be extended. But until there is an announcement stating otherwise the concession ends midnight on 10 May.

Meanwhile, the airline confirmed it will resume flights from Delhi to Zurich in Switzerland effective 16 June, after a 24-year gap. A Boeing 787-8 will serve the route, flying four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight AI151 will depart Delhi at 1405 and arrive in Zurich at 1915.

Flight AI152 will depart Zurich at 2050 and arrive in Delhi at 0805 plus a day.

Report updated on visa-free stay for Indian tourists visiting Thailand.

*Earlier today, Tuesday, 7 May 2024, the Thai Government PR Department reported Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the government has extended the visa exemption period, that was due to expire on 10 May, for another six months until 11 November 2024 for both Indian and Taiwanese passports holders. The PM said the decision to extend the visa exemption for the two nationalities was “special and temporary to boost tourism and the Thai economy.”