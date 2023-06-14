SQ goes four daily to Hong Kong

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2023: Singapore Airlines will add its fourth daily flight to Hong Kong on 1 July, bringing forward the launch date by one month as travel demand recovers.

The airline plans to eventually reinstate six daily departures on the Singapore – Hong Kong route, possibly by the year-end, to match the frequencies offered pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

Timetable information FlightsFrom. 4th flight was brought forward to 1 July, initially scheduled for 1 Aug.

Effective 1 July, the airline will add the fourth daily flight, SQ894, departing Singapore at 1305 and arriving in Hong Kong at 1705. The return flight (SQ895) will depart Hong Kong at 1805 and arrive in Singapore at 2240. The fourth daily flight will use a Boeing 777-300ER configured with four First Class seats, 48 Business Class, 28 Premium Economy and 184 Economy Class. Flight time is four hours and 15 minutes.

The other three daily flights are:

SQ874 departing Singapore 0725, arriving in Hong Kong at 1120 (A350-900);

SQ892 departing Singapore 0940, arriving in Hong Kong at 1355 (A380-800 on Friday, B777-300 on remaining six days);

SQ898 departing Singapore 1955, arriving in Hong Kong at 2350 (A350-900).

(Source SQ timetable)