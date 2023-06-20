Penang rolls out food festival finale

PENANG, Malaysia, 21 June 2023: Penang will be buzzing with activities this weekend, 24 to 25 June, when travellers can feast on popular Penang cuisine and travel content providers can learn about the state’s thriving Halal industry

The popular holiday island will host two festive events; the Penang International Food Festival (PIFF) 2023 finale Penang Food Festival and the Penang International Halal Expo & Conference (PIHEC) 2023. Both events will be hosted this weekend in one location; Setia SPICE.

On Monday, the Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) YB Yeoh Soon Hin presented the festival dates and programmes in a joint press conference at Setia SPICE Convention Centre.

In line with the Penang State Government’s Penang 2030 vision, the two festivals have been designed to strengthen Penang’s position as Malaysia’s top tourist destination, a gastronomic hub, and a leading halal hub in the region.

PIFF 2023 culminates a month-long gastronomic celebration on the island with the finale Penang Food Festival on 24 & 25 June, hosted at Setia SPICE Outdoor Car Park and Setia SPICE Rooftop Garden.

At the SPICE Outdoor Car Park, visitors can feast on various mouth-watering local and international dishes served at food stalls and food trucks specially chosen for the Festival. Meanwhile, foodies, culture cravers, music lovers, and shopaholics alike will find much to discover at the SPICE Rooftop Garden, where they can indulge in appetising eats offered by food stalls operated by notable cafes, restaurants and hotels and experience a cultural extravaganza with an exciting lineup of diverse performances. The winners of Foodie Exploration will also be announced at the finale.

Halal Trade and Travel event

PIHEC 2023 will take place at SETIA Spice Convention Centre & Arena from 23 to 25 June, consisting of four-panel sessions, several parallel programmes, and a trade expo focusing on three critical sectors – halal trade & travel, modest fashion and halal tech. On top of that, there will also be exciting cultural performances, meet and greet sessions, cooking demonstrations and plenty more to add excitement to the conference.

About PIFF

The Penang International Food Festival 2023 is organised by Dreamz Productions Events Management, endorsed by the Penang State Government, and is fully supported by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), and Penang Global Tourism (PGT).

About PIHEC

The Penang International Halal Expo & Conference (PIHEC) 2023 is organised by Penang Halal International, and endorsed by the Penang State Government. It is fully supported by the Penang State Exco for Trade, Industry and Entrepreneur Development, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE), Penang Island City Council (MBPP), Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), Penang Global Tourism (PGT), Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) Malaysia, Invest Penang, Lembaga Kemajuan Wilayah Pulau Pinang (PERDA), Zakat Pulau Pinang, Digital Penang, Kolej Islam Teknologi Antarabangsa (KITAB) Pulau Pinang, and PICEB.