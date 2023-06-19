Gem Rendezvous gets underway in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 20 June 2023: Gem Rendezvous, proudly presented by The Gem Capital Pte Ltd and a part of Wellness Festival Singapore 2023, is showcasing minerals and gemstones at various locations around Little India.

Visitors can join the event up to the evening of 9 July. Highlights include a tapestry of over 30 gem-inspired experiences across Tekka Place, Ibis Styles Albert, Mercure Tyrwhitt, [email protected] Street, [email protected] and The Gem Museum.

Supported by Singapore Tourism Board, Gem Rendezvous is an event featuring an array of gem-inspired encounters from workshops, tours, and activities set amidst the vibrant Little India Precinct. Visitors can go on a gem-inspired wellness journey, weaving together three distinct pillars: Emotional and Mental, Lifestyle, and Fitness.

The Gem Rendezvous also features the Gem Collectors’ Fair, an experience designed for collectors and gemstone enthusiasts. Set to take place on 23 and 24 June at Tekka Place, the fair offers a platform for exhibitors to showcase their finest gems, minerals, and jewellery. Buyers will have the opportunity to acquire unique pieces while enthusiasts can indulge in their passion for the beauty and allure of these natural treasures.

Another highlight, the Mobile Museum Exhibit by The Gem Museum, will be displayed at partner hotels, including Ibis Styles Albert, Mercure, and Citadines Rochor Singapore.

“We are delighted to showcase a wide variety of gemstones and minerals at Gem Rendezvous. This event promises to celebrate gems and wellness, inviting visitors to embark on a transformative journey of exploration, engagement, and holistic well-being,” expressed Gem Museum gemologist Tay Kun Ming. “We warmly invite everyone to join us to gain insights into the wonderful and fascinating world of gems.”

For more information, visit www.gemrendezvous.com.

(SOURCE: Flame Communications Pte Ltd)