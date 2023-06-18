Marriott reaches a China milestone

HONG KONG, 19 June 2023: Marriott International has announced the opening of its 500th hotel in Greater China – Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

The company plans to bolster its strong position in Greater China, with 47 hotels due to open in China in 2023 – adding close to 13,000 guestrooms to the portfolio.

Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Situated in the southwest of China, Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, boasts 87 private villas within a nature reserve, offering immersive experiences that showcase the heritage, culture, and natural splendour of Jiuzhaigou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a World Biosphere Reserve.

“Reaching our 500th hotel in Greater China is a noteworthy accomplishment. It is a testament to the trust placed in Marriott by our owners, franchisees, and guests,” said Marriott International president Greater China Yibing Mao. “With nearly 190 hotels planned to open in the region in the next three years, we look forward to further growing our footprint in lockstep with our guests’ evolving needs and preferences in this robust market.”

Marriott has a diverse portfolio of 31 brands. Covering over 30 key leisure destinations with nearly 70 resort properties in the region, the company expects to strengthen its presence in leisure destinations with first-time entries and brand debuts in new markets across its well-established labels in the next few years, including Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield by Marriott.

Looking ahead, The Ritz-Carlton brand is expected to expand to include more destinations, such as openings in Suzhou and Wuhan in 2025. The St Regis brand also anticipates extending its iconic exquisite lifestyle, timeless tradition, and signature services to visitors and locals alike, including in Shenzhen in 2025, setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the Silicon Valley of China.