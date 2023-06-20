IndiGo tops A320 order book

PARIS, 21 June 2023: IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, has placed a firm order for 500 A320 Family aircraft, setting the record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation.

The latest agreement takes IndiGo’s Airbus aircraft order to 1,330, establishing its position as the world’s biggest A320 Family customer.

The historic purchase agreement was signed by IndiGo promoter & managing director Rahul Bhatia and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury at the Paris Air Show 2023.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said: “It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An order book now of almost 1000 aircraft well into the next decade enables IndiGo to fulfil its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India. At IndiGo, we take pride in being India’s preferred airline for connectivity in and with India; by doing so, being one of the leading airlines in the world. This order strongly reaffirms IndiGo’s belief in the growth of India, in the A320 Family and our strategic partnership with Airbus.”

New Delhi-headquartered IndiGo is among the fastest-growing carriers in the world. Since its first A320neo aircraft was delivered in March 2016, its fleet of A320neo Family has grown into one of the world’s largest, with 264 aircraft in operation (162 A320neo, 79 A321neo, 21 A320ceo and 2 A321 freighters.

IndiGo placed its first order with Airbus in 2005 (100 A320 Family) and again in 2011 (180 A320 Family including the NEO), in 2014 (250neo Family), and in 2019 (300 A320neo Family), taking its previous total order book to 830 A320 Family aircraft.

(Source: Airbus)