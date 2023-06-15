SINGAPORE, 16 June 2023: Emirates’ Great Singapore Sale deals are up for grabs allowing Singapore residents to explore their favourite summer festivals in Europe and the US.

For a limited time only, they can book all-inclusive Economy Class fares from SGD699, Premium Economy fares from SGD1,729, Business Class fares from SGD3,009, and First Class fares from SGD10,159 when they fly to Dubai, London, Paris, Madrid, New York, and more with Emirates.

These special fares are available for bookings made by 2 July 2023 for travel until 30 November 2023.

Destinations Economy Class Fares From (SGD) Premium Economy Class Fares From (SGD) Business Class Fares From (SGD) First Class Fares From (SGD) Dubai 699 1,729 3,009 10,159 London 1,159 2,619 4,729 12,329 Paris 1,269 2,539 4,429 12,129 Amsterdam 1,299 2,579 5,039 16,219 Madrid 1,279 2,549 5,099 19,749 Rome 1,119 2,389 4,579 18,579 Milan 1,249 2,519 4,799 12,599 Zurich 1,199 2,479 4,819 14,399 Frankfurt 1,219 2,489 4,579 15,099 New York 1,809 3,639 6,289 16,929

With Emirates’ GSS deals and its extensive global network, travellers can enjoy greater flexibility in planning their latest escapades and relish exciting events held across the globe. Some of the highly anticipated festivals in Europe and America to come include:

Oktoberfest, Munich (28 September to 30 October):

Germany’s iconic folk festival, the annual Oktoberfest is returning with its classic beer tents, oompah bands, and a delicious spread of sausages, pretzels, and pork knuckles. It was first held in 1810 to mark a royal wedding, and it has now evolved into the world’s biggest beer festival, attracting six million visitors each year. Visitors are invited to dress in traditional Bavarian attire or Tracht and partake in the food, fun, and music on Theresienwiese open ground.

Mad Cool Festival, Madrid (6 July to 8 July):

Major music festival Mad Cool has made a name for itself by bringing together the finest line-up of rock, indie, and alternative artists for an unforgettable summer in Madrid. This year is no exception, with big names such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Robbie Williams, Sam Smith, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, The Black Keys, and more headlining the three-day-long event.

Frieze London (11 October to 15 October):

Art lovers can also rejoice, for Frieze London will once again transform Regent’s Park into a showcase of some of the world’s best contemporary art and living artists. Visitors can look forward to many programmes — from films, talks, and music shows to installations and performance art pieces. Travellers on a budget can head towards the Frieze Sculpture, where the displays of major outdoor works are free for all to view. The fair will certainly be a feast for the eyes of art connoisseurs and those simply looking to bask in the culture and vibes of the city alike.

Forest Hills Stadium Centennial concert series, New York (20 May to 30 September):

Forest Hills Stadium is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a massive summer concert series featuring its most diverse set of performances thus far. This season, visitors will have an eclectic mix of comedy and music shows to pick from, each bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Notable acts include the riotous Kevin Hart in June, English sweetheart Louis Tomlinson in July, pop-punk icons Fall Out Boy in August, and the viral Artic Monkeys in September. With all these exciting events lined up, there will be no shortage of fun.

Travel in luxurious comfort with Emirates Premium Economy

Great Singapore Sale, travellers can experience the elevated onboard experience that Emirates Premium Economy offers. Newly launched in Singapore on 1 June, Emirates Premium Economy is designed to ensure maximum comfort, with a generous seat pitch and width and customised features that offer function and convenience, like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. There are also thoughtfully curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu, and enticing beverage options, including premium wines and a sparkling Chandon wine exclusive to Emirates Premium Economy customers.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, the Emirates App, at Emirates sales offices, and via online and offline travel agents. Travellers must also check the Emirates website for the latest travel requirements.

Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards has kicked off the summer season with the exclusive bonus Skywards Miles on offer. Explore the world this summer and rack up thousands of Miles as you fly, stay, and drive in more than 140 destinations across Emirates’ extensive network.

Starting from 1 June, members can earn up to; 15,000 Miles per night at more than 400,000 hotels worldwide with Emirates Skywards Hotels; triple Skywards Miles at IHG® Hotels & Resorts; Up to 10,000 bonus Miles on Avis car rentals, and up to 8,000 bonus Miles on Hertz car rentals.

