KUCHING, 28 June 2023: Sarawak doubled down on its overarching responsible tourism strategy in a closing message to delegates who attended last week’s PATA Destination Experience Forum and Mart 2023.

Sarawak highlighted its progress in developing ecotourism, gastronomy tourism, and adventure travel content during the event stressing a tourism policy that presents the destination as the preferred ecotourism destination in the region.

Photo credit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor commented after the forum: “I am happy that all delegates had an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with Sarawak’s tourism industry stakeholders as well as from around the region to understand more about the importance of adopting sustainable practices, such as waste reduction, recycling, and responsible resource consumption, to minimise the negative environmental footprint of tourism while enhancing the overall visitor experience”.

Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor, CEO, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

Climate action strategies that destinations can embrace topped the forum’s agenda, along with critical topics that focused on adopting a more precise direction to embrace the new era of travel with greater responsibility and convert their plans into action.

Themed “Sustainability in Action”, the PATA forum attracted more than 270 tourism thought leaders from 28 destinations worldwide. It was organised with destination partners, the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts of Sarawak, the Sarawak Tourism Board, and the Sarawak Convention Bureau.

