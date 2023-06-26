PATA rewards loyal members

BANGKOK, 27 June 2023: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) honoured members for their valuable contributions to the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Asia Pacific region.

It presented PATA Life Membership and the PATA Award of Merit during the PATA Annual Summit and Adventure Mart 2023 in Pokhara, Nepal.

L/R: Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes director, Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and Dr Chris Bottrill, associate vice president international, Capilano University, Canada.

PATA chair Peter Semone said: “As we look towards the future of travel, it is always important to remember the past and recognise the individuals who have greatly contributed towards a more responsible travel and tourism industry. Their achievements should inspire us all to work harder for the responsible and sustainable recovery of the travel industry. I sincerely congratulate them for their valuable contributions and support to PATA and the travel and tourism industry.”

PATA Life Membership was awarded to Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

The PATA Award of Merit was presented to Dr Chris Bottrill, Associate vice president, international, Capilano University, Canada.

In addition to PATA Life Membership and the PATA Award of Merit, the Association also presented special awards to Nepal Tourism Board CEO Dr Dhananjay Regmi and Asia China Pte Ltd Singapore CEO Soon Hwa Wong.