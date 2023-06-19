Batik Air starts Chennai flights in August

MEDAN, Indonesia, 20 June 2023: Batik Air (Code ID) and a member of the Lion Air Group announced this week the launch of direct daily flights from North Sumatra’s Kualanamu International Airport (KNO) to Chennai International Airport (MAA) in India.

The inaugural flight will take place on 11 August 2023 using a Boeing 737-800.

A press statement issued on Monday said the airline said the new international route was part of Batik Air’s efforts to provide better travel options between Medan, Indonesia and Chennai, India. The daily flight will appeal to both leisure and business travellers.

Chennai is a city rich in India’s cultural and historical heritage, and tourists from Indonesia can visit historical sites, including temples, museums and cultural attractions such as India’s classical dance and music.

Direct flight access with daily flights will boost trade as Chennai is one of India’s most prominent business hubs. Kualanamu is one of the largest airports in North Sumatra, with an extensive flight network of flights to other cities in Indonesia.

Batik Air’s launch of Kualanamu – Chennai direct flights also supports Indonesia’s government efforts to develop the tourism sector in Indonesia and increase the number of foreign tourists visiting the country, especially from India. Kualanamu is a convenient gateway to enter Indonesia to explore tourist destinations in North Sumatra and various other popular destinations in Indonesia.