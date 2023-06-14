Fare bargains on AirAsia

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 June 2023: AirAsia relaunched its Free Seats sale on flights to 130 destinations earlier this week, with the booking window open until midnight on 18 June.

Destinations and Fares

The free fare offer is valid on AirAsia Malaysia’s domestic destinations such as Penang, Kuala Terengganu, Langkawi, Alor Setar, and Johor Bahru, while MYR25 all-in** one-way fares are on sale flights to Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Krabi. An all-in** one-way fare of MYR60 is on the books for other Southeast Asian destinations.

Fly further with AirAsia X (D7) to Busan, Hangzhou, Melbourne, Osaka, Taipei for MYR279 all-in** one-way economy and from MYR899 all-in** one-way Premium Flatbed.

Booking and Travel Periods

The promotional fares are available for booking until 18 June for travel from 1 September to 8 October 2024.

Additional Perks

The deal on fares includes 50% off Value Pack, including an inflight meal by Airasia Santan, seat selection, travel insurance, and 20kg checked baggage.

Terms and Conditions

*The FREE SEATS promotional fares exclude airport tax, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees. Terms and Conditions apply.

**All-in fares one-way to domestic destinations start from MYR25, including airport tax, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees. Fares to Asean and beyond destinations start from MYR60, including airport tax, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees.