Air Canada to launch Vancouver to Singapore service

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2023: Air Canada will expand its international network by adding nonstop flights between its trans-Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport and Singapore’s Changi International Airport.

The new route will operate four times weekly beginning 3 April 2024* served by Air Canada’s flagship Dreamliner fleet.

Booking and sales opened Wednesday on the website www.aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres and travel agents.

“Air Canada continues to adapt its international network strategy in response to evolving global trends and is broadening its presence in the Indo-Pacific region to capitalise on growing business links and Canada’s changing demographics,” said Air Canada executive vice president, revenue and network planning Mark Galardo.

“We are committed to growing YVR as a premier trans-Pacific hub, and Singapore is a top global financial centre, a multicultural destination that offers an abundance of tourism and food experiences, as well as an important gateway to beyond destinations in Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia.”

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with 298 seats will serve the route featuring a three-class cabin (Signature Class with 30 lie-flat seats, Premium Economy with 21 seats and Economy Class with 247 seats). The airline currently operates a fleet of 38 Dreamliners, 30 of which are the 787-9 version and the remaining eight 787-8 models. A promotional fare starting at US1447 one way is flagged in economy class.

The flight schedule has been built to provide convenient connections to and from destinations across North America via Air Canada’s hub in Vancouver to Singapore. Flights from destinations across Southeast Asia, South India and Western Australia served by Star Alliance and codeshare partner Singapore Airlines will connect with the Air Canada flight departing from the Singapore hub to Vancouver.

“This direct connection serves as a vital gateway, strengthening cultural ties while providing new bridges for business, tourism, and invaluable friendships,” said Singapore Tourism Board senior vice president Americas Rachel Loh.