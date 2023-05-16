Royal Caribbean returns to China

SINGAPORE, 17 May 2023: Royal Caribbean International cruises will return to China in April 2024, with Asia’s largest ship, Spectrum of the Seas, sailing from Shanghai.

It will offer four and five-night cruises to a combination of popular getaway destinations like Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki, Osaka, and Tokyo, Japan. Spectrum will also offer eight sailings from Hong Kong, starting in December 2024, to places such as Ishigaki and Miyazaki, Japan; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan, China; and Nha Trang, Vietnam.

Spectrum of the Seas from Shanghai – April 2024

Specially designed for Asia’s residents, Spectrum features various restaurants with regionally inspired menus and entertainment, like Hot Pot, Teppanyaki, Sichuan Red, karaoke lounge Star Moment, and original productions like Showgirls at the Royal Theatre.

The cruise line’s Anthem of the Seas will sail in Asia for the first time from Singapore in late 2024.