Oceania’s newest ship sails the Med

HONG KONG 12 May 2023: Oceania Cruises has welcomed its newest ship – Vista – delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Genoa, Italy, and is due to start her inaugural summer season sailing the Meditteranean.

Oceania Cruises’ initial Allura Class ship weighing in at 67,000-ton will sail with 1,200 guests offering spacious standard staterooms, three brand-new dining concepts and a service ratio of two staff members for every three guests.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises – Vista.

Vista will offer 11 culinary venues, three of which are new concepts – Ember, a signature restaurant featuring elevated American cuisine; Aquamar Kitchen, which brings wellness offerings to a new level; and The Bakery at Baristas, an expansion of popular coffee bar Baristas, serving freshly baked French and Italian pastries.

After her summer sailings in the Mediterranean, the ship will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for winter itineraries exploring the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

(Source: Oceania)