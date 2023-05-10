PAL signs MOU to buy A350-1000s

SINGAPORE, 11 May 2023: Philippine Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus to purchase nine A350-1000s.

Under the Philippine carrier’s Ultra Long Haul Fleet project, the A350-1000 will serve nonstop routes from Manila to the US East Coast and Canada.

The new aircraft will join two A350-900s already flying to North America, Asia and Australia destinations. As with the A350-900, the PAL A350-1000s will be configured in a premium layout with separate business class, premium economy and economy class cabins.

Philippine Airlines president and COO Stanley K Ng said that the range of the A350-1000 would enable the airline to fly nonstop transpacific and transpolar routes in both directions all year. These will include some of the longest commercial flights in the world, such as those linking the Philippines with New York and Toronto. With an expanded A350 fleet, PAL can once again provide a direct link from the Philippines to Europe.

“The A350-1000 combines greater range capability with the higher capacity we need to serve future demand. It’s the perfect aircraft to enable PAL to meet its expansion plans sustainably while offering passengers the highest levels of onboard comfort. We are committed to offering our passengers the best possible travel experience, and these state-of-the-art aircraft will enable us to do just that as we carry out our mission to connect the world and grow trade and tourism.”

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer added: “Flying passengers farther and in greater comfort, the A350 brings a step-change in fuel efficiency and an immediate significant contribution to reduced emissions. We look forward to working closely with our long-standing customer Philippine Airlines as it moves forward with its long-haul fleet modernisation programme.”

The A350 offers the longest range capability of any commercial airliner in production today and can fly 8,700 nautical miles or 16,100 kilometres nonstop.

Philippine Airlines operates various Airbus types on its full-service network. In addition to the A350 on long-haul intercontinental routes, PAL flies A330-300s on services to the Middle East, Australia and various points in Asia. The Philippine flag carrier also operates a fleet of A320 and A321 single-aisle aircraft on its extensive domestic and regional network out of hubs in Manila and Cebu.

(Source: Airbus)