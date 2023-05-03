Holiday Factor launches premium brand

DUBAI, 4 May 2023: Holiday Factory, a leading tour operator in the UAE, announced the launch of its new brand, “Holiday Factory Premium”, during the Arabian Travel Market earlier this week.

Holiday Factory’s director of marketing, Namrata Bhatia, said the new brand would cater to Dubai’s growing expatriate population with more disposable income which is driving a surge in demand for premium holidays.

(L-R) Hakan Bakar, business development manager – international markets, Namrata Bhatia, director marketing and Ekaterina Malikova, product manager – premium.

After successfully serving the UAE middle-class segment with low-priced holiday packages, the company is now set to enter the premium outbound travel market led by product manager premium Ekaterina Malikova.

It will start with popular up-market destinations such as Switzerland, Italy, Maldives and Scandinavia.

The holiday packages will include direct flights from UAE airlines such as Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai, plus other international airlines serving Dubai. The packages will bundle premium hotels, transfers, insurance, and curated expert-guided tours.

The company’s research showed that 73% of premium holiday seekers residing in the UAE are looking for all-inclusive holiday packages, and 95% of those end up booking by themselves.