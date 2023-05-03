BANGKOK, 4 May 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering CentaraThe1 and Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles loyalty programme members the chance to exchange CentaraThe1 points for double Miles to be used on Turkish Airlines flights across Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Americas.

This partnership highlights Centara’s continued efforts to expand its global network and enrich its robust Centara The1 loyalty programme benefits, affording more opportunities for its members to travel and explore the world. Turkish Airlines is the latest addition to Centara’s airline redemption partner network, including Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways. Centara The1 members now have more compelling reasons to earn points and even more exciting ways to burn them.

Until 31 May 2023, Turkish Airlines is offering this special promotion whereby loyalty programme members will receive 300 Miles&Smiles Miles for every 5,000 CentaraThe1 points transferred from their CentaraThe1 Card member account to their Miles&Smiles member account via centaraThe1.com. More Miles means more possibilities for free flights, extra baggage allowance, seat upgrades and other exciting members-only perks.

Sign-up to the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme is free and gives members access to exclusive privileges, including 15% off room rates, complimentary room upgrades, and the ability to earn points from eligible hotel and resort stays, dining, laundry services, and relaxing treatments at participating spa branches.

For more information on this offer and how to convert CentaraThe1 points to Turkish Airlines Smiles&Miles, please visit https://centara1card.com/turkishairlines or https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/miles-and-smiles/program-partners/hotels/centara-hotels/

(Source: Centara Hotels & Resorts)